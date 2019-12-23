Barkagaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

22. Barkagaon (बड़कागांव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Ramgarh (रामगढ़) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Barkagaon is part of 14. Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.8%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.92%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,40,095 eligible electors, of which 1,80,506 were male, 1,59,589 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Barkagaon, there are 7167 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3732 are male, 3435 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1927 voters in the 80+ age category and 3499 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,21,008 eligible electors, of which 1,74,329 were male, 1,46,679 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,73,225.

Barkagaon has an elector sex ratio of 884.12.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Nirmala Devi of INC won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 411 votes which was 0.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 29.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,364 votes which was 0.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 25.83% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 22. Barkagaon Assembly segment of Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency. Hazaribagh Parliament seat was won by BJP's Jayant Sinha.

Number of contestants: A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.87%, while it was 54.8% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 465 polling stations in 22. Barkagaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 368.

Extent: 22. Barkagaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand: Barkagaon police station and Gram Panchayats Terpa, Patratu, Koto, Palani, Haphua, Hariharpur Gegda, Deoria, Bargama, Pali, Salgo, Sanki, Jabo, Chaingara, Chikor, Lapanga, Ghutua, Barkakana, and Sidhwar-Kalan in Ramgarh police station in Hazaribagh Sadar Sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barkagaon is: 23.776 85.2475.

