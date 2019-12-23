Barkatha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Barahkatha): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

20. Barkatha (Barahkatha) (बरकाठा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Hazaribagh (हजारीबाग) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Barkatha is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.48%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,38,072 eligible electors, of which 1,77,480 were male, 1,60,587 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Barkatha, there are 8482 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4723 are male, 3757 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2904 voters in the 80+ age category and 2106 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Barkatha Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AJSU -- -- Pradeep Kumar Mehta AAP -- -- Mahesh Kumar Yadav BJP -- -- Janki Prasad Yadav BSP -- -- Tuklal Nayak CPI -- -- Diganbar Kumar Mehta JVMP -- -- Bateshwar Prasad Mehta RJD -- -- Mohammad Khalid Khalil BPA -- -- Ashok Kumar CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Md Ibrahim AIMEIM -- -- Mohammad Asraf Ansari IND -- -- Anil Ray IND -- -- Amit Kumar Yadav S/o-chitranjan Yadav IND -- -- Amit Kumar Yadav S/o-rajdev Yadav IND -- -- Om Prakash Mehta IND -- -- Gautam Kumar IND -- -- Ramchandra Prasad IND -- -- Ram Prasad IND -- -- Vinod Kumar Mehta IND -- -- Sanjay Yadav IND -- -- Sukhdeo Yadav

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,01,890 eligible electors, of which 1,59,687 were male, 1,42,202 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,35,729.

Barkatha has an elector sex ratio of 904.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Janki Prasad Yadav of JVM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8207 votes which was 4.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 32.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 9,368 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 27.79% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 20. Barkatha Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Annpurna Devi.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 17 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.19%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.53%, while it was 60.26% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 470 polling stations in 20. Barkatha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 359.

Extent: 20. Barkatha constituency comprises of the following areas of Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand: Barkatha and Jainagar police stations in Kodarma sub-division; and Ichak police station in Hazaribagh Sadar sub­division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barkatha is: 24.1599 85.5731.

