Barkhera Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Jaydrath Alias Pravaktanand Of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Barkhera seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Jaydrath Alias Pravaktanand (BJP), Mohan Swaroop (BSP), Harpreet Pal Singh (INC), Hemraj Verma (SP), Ashish Gupta (AAP), Kishan Lal (BSS), Brij Lal (BJMP), Ram Kumar (SDU), Sarvesh Muni Pathriya (BJJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.17%, which is 3.4% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kishan Lal Rajpoot of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.128 Barkhera (बरखेड़ा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. Barkhera is part of Pilibhit Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.5% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 311236 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,817 were male and 1,43,408 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barkhera in 2019 was: 855 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,14,998 eligible electors, of which 1,63,974 were male,1,39,722 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,81,531 eligible electors, of which 1,52,008 were male, 1,29,517 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barkhera in 2017 was 327. In 2012, there were 240 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kishan Lal Rajpoot of BJP won in this seat defeating Hemraj Verma of SP by a margin of 57,930 which was 27.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.37% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Hemraj Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Jaidrath Alias Prawaktanand of BJP by a margin of 30,374 votes which was 15.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 128 Barkhera Assembly segment of the 26. Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Pilibhit Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Barkhera are: Jaydrath Alias Pravaktanand (BJP), Mohan Swaroop (BSP), Harpreet Pal Singh (INC), Hemraj Verma (SP), Ashish Gupta (AAP), Kishan Lal (BSS), Brij Lal (BJMP), Ram Kumar (SDU), Sarvesh Muni Pathriya (BJJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.17%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.77%, while it was 69.78% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Barkhera went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.128 Barkhera Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 318. In 2012, there were 286 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.128 Barkhera comprises of the following areas of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Neoria, 5 Pauta Kalan and Nyoria Husainpur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Pilibhit Tehsil; KC 2 Barkhera and Barkhera Nagar Panchayat of 2 Bisalpur Tehsil; Panchayats 2 Athkona, 3 Abhaipur M.Shahgarh, 4 Karnapur, 5 Itauria J.Biharipur, 9 Dhakia Kesherpur, 11 Shivnagar, 12 Piparia Karam, 13 Pachpera Prahladpur, 14 Pachpera Garha, 15 Prasadpur, 18 Lalpur T.Madhautanda, 19 Burhia J.Itauria, 20 Raipur M.Rampur, 21 Rampura M. Bhabsi, 22 Shahgar and 23 Sandai of 1 West KC of 3 Puranpur Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Barkhera constituency, which are: Pilibhit, Nawabganj, Bisalpur, Puranpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Barkhera is approximately 987 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barkhera is: 28°32’57.1"N 79°53’30.1"E.

