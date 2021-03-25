Barkhetry Candidate List: Key Contests in Barkhetry Assembly Constituency of Assam

Barkhetry Assembly constituency in Nalbari district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Barkhetry seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Narayan Deka of BJP won from this seat beating Diganta Barman of INC by a margin of 8,613 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bhumidhar Barman of INC won from this this constituency defeating Pulakesh Barua of AGP by a margin of 6,346 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Barkhetry Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barkhetry constituency are: Narayan Deka of BJP, Diganta Barman of CONG, Pulakesh Barua of AJP