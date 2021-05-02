Barkhetry Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barkhetry Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

60. Barkhetry (बरखेड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Nalbari district of Assam. It shares a border with . Barkhetry is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.89%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,726 eligible electors, of which 1,00,986 were male, 95,740 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barkhetry in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,65,182 eligible electors, of which 87,196 were male, 77,986 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,244 eligible electors, of which 80,893 were male, 72,351 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barkhetry in 2016 was 117. In 2011, there were 77.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Narayan Deka of BJP won in this seat by defeating Diganta Barman of INC by a margin of 8,613 votes which was 5.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bhumidhar Barman of INC won in this seat defeating Pulakesh Barua of AGP by a margin of 6,346 votes which was 5.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 60. Barkhetry Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barkhetry are: Champak Kalita (AIUDF), Diganta Barman (INC), Narayan Deka (BJP), Pulakesh Baruah (AJP), Santanu Kalita (JDU), Bhupen Talukdar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.88%, while it was 77.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 60. Barkhetry constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 234. In 2011 there were 231 polling stations.

EXTENT:

60. Barkhetry constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalbari district of Assam: Paschim Barkhetry, Madhyam Barkhetry, Pub-Barkhetry, Uttar Barkhetry and Upper Barbhag mouzas in Nalbari thana in Nalbari sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nalbari.

The total area covered by Barkhetry is 445 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barkhetry is: 26°16’04.8"N 91°21’33.5"E.

