Barkhola Candidate List: Key Contests in Barkhola Assembly Constituency of Assam

Barkhola Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Barkhola seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kishor Nath of BJP won from this seat beating Misbahul Islam Laskar of IND by a margin of 42 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Rumi Nath of INC won from this this constituency defeating Misbahul Islam Laskar of IND by a margin of 10,635 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Barkhola Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barkhola constituency are: Amalendu Das of BJP, Misbahul Islam Laskar of CONG, Mehbub Rahman Barbhuiya of AJP