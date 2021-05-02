Barkhola Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barkhola Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

14. Barkhola (बरखोला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Barkhola is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,52,054 eligible electors, of which 77,005 were male, 75,049 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barkhola in 2021 is 975.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,30,082 eligible electors, of which 68,464 were male, 61,618 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,13,232 eligible electors, of which 60,346 were male, 52,886 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barkhola in 2016 was 558. In 2011, there were 468.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kishor Nath of BJP won in this seat by defeating Misbahul Islam Laskar of IND by a margin of 42 votes which was 0.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rumi Nath of INC won in this seat defeating Misbahul Islam Laskar of IND by a margin of 10,635 votes which was 12.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 14. Barkhola Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barkhola are: Amalendu Das (BJP), Misbahul Islam Laskar (INC), Mehbub Rahman Barbhuiya (AJP), Nazmul Hoque Laskar (IND), Hifzur Rahman Laskar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.38%, while it was 78.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 14. Barkhola constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 150. In 2011 there were 133 polling stations.

EXTENT:

14. Barkhola constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Barkhola thana and circle Nos. 20, 21, 22 and 38 in Silchar thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Barkhola is 447 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barkhola is: 24°56’02.4"N 92°45’58.3"E.

