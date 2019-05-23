Barmer Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Barmer Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Mula Ram IND -- -- Haneef NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Bheraram Jakhar IND -- -- Popatlal INC -- -- Manvendra Singh BMP -- -- Ramesh Kumar BJP -- -- Kailash Choudhary

17. Barmer is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.77%. The estimated literacy level of Barmer is 56.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Col Sona Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 87,461 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Harish Choudhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,19,106 votes which was 15.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.47% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barmer was: Col Sona Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,96,867 men, 7,83,282 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Barmer is: 25.75 71.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाड़मेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); বারমের, রাজস্থান (Bengali); बाडमेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); બારમેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பார்மேர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); బాడ్మేర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಾರ್ಮರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ബാർമെർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).