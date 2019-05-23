English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Barmer Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barmer (बाड़मेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barmer (बाड़मेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Barmer is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.77%. The estimated literacy level of Barmer is 56.77%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Col Sona Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 87,461 votes which was 7.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.09% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harish Choudhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,19,106 votes which was 15.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barmer was: Col Sona Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,96,867 men, 7,83,282 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barmer Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Barmer is: 25.75 71.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाड़मेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); বারমের, রাজস্থান (Bengali); बाडमेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); બારમેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பார்மேர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); బాడ్మేర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಾರ್ಮರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ബാർമെർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Harish Choudhary of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,19,106 votes which was 15.17% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
Barmer Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Mula Ram
IND
--
--
Haneef
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Bheraram Jakhar
IND
--
--
Popatlal
INC
--
--
Manvendra Singh
BMP
--
--
Ramesh Kumar
BJP
--
--
Kailash Choudhary
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barmer was: Col Sona Ram (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,96,867 men, 7,83,282 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barmer Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Barmer is: 25.75 71.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बाड़मेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); বারমের, রাজস্থান (Bengali); बाडमेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); બારમેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பார்மேர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); బాడ్మేర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಾರ್ಮರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ബാർമെർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results