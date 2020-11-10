Baroda Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Baroda Assembly constituency in the state of Haryana are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Baroda is one of the one seat(s) in the state of Haryana where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Baroda was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 14 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Baroda seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Baroda constituency: Yogeshwar Dutt (Bharatiya Janata Party), Sonu Chopra (Bhartiya Janraj Party), Indu Raj (Indian National Congress), Kamaljeet (Independent), Gulshan (Independent), Parveen Kumar (Independent), Ramphal Sharma (Independent), Shakti Singh Hooda (Independent), Sant Dharamveer Chotivala (Independent), Saroj Bala (Independent), Joginder Singh Malik (Indian National Lok Dal), Rajkumar Saini (Loktanter Suraksha Party), Sumit Chaudhary (Peoples Party of India (Democratic)), Inder Singh (Rashtriya Mazdoor Ekta Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.