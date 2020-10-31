Baroda Bypolls: Haryana CM Khattar, Dushyant Chautala Seek Votes for Yogeshwar Dutt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday held joint public meetings in the Baroda assembly constituency and urged people to vote for BJP-JJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt in the bypolls scheduled for November 3.

Both Khattar and Chautala hit out at the Congress and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for neglecting the constituency during their 10-year-old regime in the state. The bypolls was necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda in April, who had won the seat three consecutive times.

The Congress has fielded Induraj Narwal while the INLD has given ticket to Joginder Singh Malik. Addressing a gathering at Rajgharana in Gohana, Khattar said the contest was only between the BJP-JJP and the Congress. On one side is the alliance (BJP-JJP) and the other side is the Congress. You just compare the two contestants. When you compare, on one side is our candidate wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who is internationally renowned. When he got medals, every Indian was proud of his feat. He brought laurels to the nation, said Khattar. "On the other side is (Congress candidate) Induraj. Somebody is telling me that they have not seen him addressing people in the media. Therefore, you have to compare, said Khattar.

Khattar said Dutt has the vision and enthusiasm for Baroda and he is capable of carrying out welfare works for this constituency in every way. Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala while urging voters to ensure a historic victory for the BJP-JJP candidate said Yogeshwar Dutt had brought laurels to the nation and he can take up their issues with the president and the prime minister. But the Congress candidate himself has said his reach is limited only to Bapu-Beta (Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda), said Chautala.

Khattar said the state government had carried out development works worth Rs 165 crore in Baroda in the last four months. It was a backward constituency and nobody told me about this. I do not know why the late Shri Krishan Hooda never came to me and raised any issue of his constituency,said Khattar.

Khattar said former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda never spoke about the constituency with him. Hooda's constituency Garhi Sampla Kiloi in Rohtak lies adjacent to the Baroda seat in Sonepat.

Slamming the Congress, Khattar alleged that the Opposition party had opposed and made unnecessary hue and cry over the scrapping of the Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the Citizenship Amendment Act. And now the Congress is spreading lies over the Centre's three farm laws by stating that the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi systems will be dismantled, said Khattar. He said the MSP system will never end.

They do not have any issue as they are out of power now. They are restless like a fish out of water, said Khattar. Chautala earlier addressing the gathering slammed the Congress, accusing it of taking away farmers' land during its 10-year regime. Chautala said 73,000 acres were given to private builders during the Congress regime in the state. The Haryana Deputy CM asked people to ask Hooda to give an account of his rule in the state.

Both Khattar and Chautala, along with other ministers and leaders, held public meetings at Raj Gharana, Bhainswal, Shamdi and Mudhlana.