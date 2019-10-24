Baroda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बरोदा): Yogeshwar Dutt of BJP Leads

Baroda (बरोदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Sonipat district of Haryana and is part of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

Baroda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 2487 37.48% Bhupinder Malik INC 2091 31.51% Sri Krishan Hooda LEADING BJP 1653 24.91% Yogeshwar Dutt LKSK(P) 190 2.86% Satyanarayn INLD 134 2.02% Joginder BSP(A) 47 0.71% Dinesh NOTA 14 0.21% Nota IND 11 0.17% Lokesh Kumar IND 5 0.08% Dharampal IND 3 0.05% Wazir BSP -- 0.00% Naresh JMBP -- 0.00% Shakuntala

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.54% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.12%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,77,994 eligible electors, of which 98,580 were male, 79,414 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,836 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,63,033 eligible electors, of which 91,357 were male, 71,676 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,836 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,40,925.

Baroda has an elector sex ratio of 805.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Sri Krishan of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 5183 votes which was 4.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.93% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sri Krishan of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 25343 votes which was 26.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 59.37% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 33. Baroda Assembly segment of Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency. Sonipat Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.92%, while it was 67.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 223 polling stations in 33. Baroda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 184.

Extent: 33. Baroda constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonipat district of Haryana: KCs Baroda, Gohana-II and mundlana of Gohana Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Baroda is: 29.1195 76.6442.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Baroda results.