Barpeta Candidate List: Key Contests in Barpeta Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Barpeta constituency are: Gunindra Nath Das of AGP, Abdur Rahim Ahmed of CONG

Barpeta Assembly constituency in Barpeta district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Barpeta seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Gunindra Nath Das of AGP won from this seat beating A.Rahim Ahmed of INC by a margin of 5,810 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Abdur Rahim Khan of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Gunindra Nath Das of AGP by a margin of 12,309 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Barpeta Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 15:44 IST