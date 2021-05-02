Barpeta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barpeta Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

43. Barpeta (बारपेटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Barpeta district of Assam. It shares a border with . Barpeta is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.03%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,536 eligible electors, of which 1,05,256 were male, 1,02,275 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barpeta in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,81,385 eligible electors, of which 93,600 were male, 87,785 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,54,343 eligible electors, of which 80,910 were male, 73,433 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barpeta in 2016 was 327. In 2011, there were 241.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Gunindra Nath Das of AGP won in this seat by defeating A.Rahim Ahmed of INC by a margin of 5,810 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 38.96% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdur Rahim Khan of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Gunindra Nath Das of AGP by a margin of 12,309 votes which was 9.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 43.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 43. Barpeta Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Barpeta are: Abdur Rahim Ahmed (INC), Gunindra Nath Das (AGP), Sirajul Hoque (RUC), Pintu Ghosh (PJP), Shyamal Kr Mandal (JDU), Shafiqul Islam (NRMPI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.12%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.95%, while it was 84.99% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 43. Barpeta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 213. In 2011 there were 206 polling stations.

EXTENT:

43. Barpeta constituency comprises of the following areas of Barpeta district of Assam: Barpeta, Ghilajari and Howli mouzas in Barpeta thana in Barpeta sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Barpeta.

The total area covered by Barpeta is 229 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barpeta is: 26°26’47.4"N 91°00’25.2"E.

