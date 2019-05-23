Barrackpore Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Barrackpur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Barrackpore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Md. Alam AITC -- -- Dinesh Trivedi BSP -- -- Tapash Sarkar SUCI -- -- Pradip Chaudhuri IND -- -- Uday Veer Choudhury IND -- -- Krishanpal Balmiki IND -- -- Kundan Singh CPI(M) -- -- Gargi Chatterjee Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Gopal Raut IND -- -- Ganesh Das IND -- -- Md. Shyead Ahamed IND -- -- Ramu Mandi IND -- -- Sourav Singh IND -- -- Shampa Sil BJP -- -- Arjun Singh

15. Barrackpore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.44%. The estimated literacy level of Barrackpore is 86.31%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh Trivedi of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,06,773 votes which was 19.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.59% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dinesh Trivedi of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 56,024 votes which was 6.44% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 49.27% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.77% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Barrackpore was: Dinesh Trivedi (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,82,366 men, 6,04,844 women and 12 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Barrackpore is: 22.7642 88.3776Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बैरकपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বারাকপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बैरकपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બરાકપોર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பாராக்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బరక్ పూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬರಕ್​ಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബരാക്പൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).