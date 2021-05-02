Barrackpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Barrackpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

108. Barrackpur (Barrackpore) (बर्रक्पुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Barrackpur is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,14,808 eligible electors, of which 1,10,138 were male, 1,04,669 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Barrackpur in 2021 is 950.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,01,231 eligible electors, of which 1,04,219 were male, 97,012 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,240 eligible electors, of which 93,534 were male, 76,707 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Barrackpur in 2016 was 553. In 2011, there were 320.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Silbhadra Datta of TMC won in this seat by defeating Debasish Bhowmick of CPIM by a margin of 7,319 votes which was 5.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 40.23% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Silbhadra Datta of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Madhusudan Samanta of CPIM by a margin of 36,123 votes which was 27.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 60.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 108. Barrackpur Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Barrackpur are: Chandramani Shukla (BJP), Tapash Sarkar (BSP), Debasish Bhowmick (CPIM), Raju Chakraborty (Raj) (TMC), Bishal Kumar Yadab (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.49%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.78%, while it was 77.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 108. Barrackpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 229. In 2011 there were 215 polling stations.

EXTENT:

108. Barrackpur constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Barrackpur (M) and 2. Titagarh (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Barrackpur is 7 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Barrackpur is: 22°45’10.4"N 88°22’10.6"E.

