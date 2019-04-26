Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Barsati Mendak': JJP's Naina Chautala Launches Sharp Attack on BJP's Sirsa Candidate

She also said that BJP's Sunita Duggal had mostly spent her life 'sitting in air conditioned rooms and does not know what the life in villages is like'.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Barsati Mendak': JJP's Naina Chautala Launches Sharp Attack on BJP's Sirsa Candidate
File image of Jannayak Janta Party's Naina Chautela.
Loading...
Sirsa (Haryana): Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala's mother and JJP MLA Naina Chautala launched a sharp attack on Sunita Duggal, the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, terming her a "barsati mendak" (seasonal politician) who would not be seen once the polls are over.

The 51-year-old MLA from Dabwali in Sirsa district further said Duggal (51), the bureaucrat-turned-politician, had mostly spent her life "sitting in air conditioned rooms and does not know what the life in villages is like".

Reacting to the barb, Duggal said, "frogs (mendak) eat mosquitoes, at least they do some good. But I want to tell her (Naina) that they (the Chautalas) are crocodiles who looted Sirsa".

When asked who is her nearest rival, Duggal replied, "There is no competition, it is a one-sided race".
Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

Naina Chautala was here to campaign for Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Nirmal Singh Malhadi fielded against BJP's Duggal and Congress' state president Ashok Tanwar.

She claimed that Malhadi was far ahead in the race and would win with a comfortable margin.

"Duggal is a barsati mendak who has come here for a few days only to seek votes. Have you seen her here for the last five years. After May 12, you will not see her here again," Naina Chautala, wife of former MP Ajay Chautala, said.

"I tell people that when she comes to seek votes, just question her what her party has done for the farmers. Has any school been upgraded here... They only do politics on various issues to seek votes," she said.

She further said that people of Sirsa are wise and they will not back a "seasonal politician" and will support Malhadi, who has been "with them all through".
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram