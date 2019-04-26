English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Barsati Mendak': JJP's Naina Chautala Launches Sharp Attack on BJP's Sirsa Candidate
She also said that BJP's Sunita Duggal had mostly spent her life 'sitting in air conditioned rooms and does not know what the life in villages is like'.
File image of Jannayak Janta Party's Naina Chautela.
Sirsa (Haryana): Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala's mother and JJP MLA Naina Chautala launched a sharp attack on Sunita Duggal, the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, terming her a "barsati mendak" (seasonal politician) who would not be seen once the polls are over.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
