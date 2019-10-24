Take the pledge to vote

Barshi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बार्शी): Independent Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Barshi (बार्शी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
IND
Rajendra Vitthal Raut
LEADING

Detailed Results
246. Barshi (बार्शी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,705 eligible electors, of which 1,59,845 were male, 1,45,849 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
36144
45.99%
Adv. Dilip Gangadhar Sopal
IND
33069
42.08%
Rajendra Vitthal Raut
IND
4077
5.19%
Vishal Bahubali Kalaskar
NCP
2180
2.77%
Bhumkar Niranjan Prakash
MNS
893
1.14%
Nagnath Abhimanu Chavan
NOTA
484
0.62%
Nota
BSP
469
0.60%
Kanishk Suresh Shinde
IND
259
0.33%
Itkar Atul Bapurav
IND
234
0.30%
Rajesh Madhukar Bangar
IND
231
0.29%
Adv. Suhas Tulshidas Kamble
IND
194
0.25%
Anand Ramchandra Kashid
IND
143
0.18%
Mahadev Eknath Kakade
ABHM
90
0.11%
Babita Lakhan Kale
IND
65
0.08%
Jagannath Nivrutti Munde
IND
62
0.08%
Kazi Kamilauddin Ajimoddin Kazi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,613 eligible electors, of which 1,54,066 were male, 1,38,547 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,894.

Barshi has an elector sex ratio of 912.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Gangadhar Sopal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5111 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.74% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sopal Dilip Gangadhar of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10209 votes which was 5.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 46.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 246. Barshi Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.39%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.96%, while it was 72.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.57%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 246. Barshi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 246. Barshi constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Barshi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barshi is: 18.1712 75.7816.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barshi results.

