Barshi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बार्शी): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

246. Barshi (बार्शी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.39% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,05,705 eligible electors, of which 1,59,845 were male, 1,45,849 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

Barshi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 36144 45.99% Adv. Dilip Gangadhar Sopal LEADING IND 33069 42.08% Rajendra Vitthal Raut IND 4077 5.19% Vishal Bahubali Kalaskar NCP 2180 2.77% Bhumkar Niranjan Prakash MNS 893 1.14% Nagnath Abhimanu Chavan NOTA 484 0.62% Nota BSP 469 0.60% Kanishk Suresh Shinde IND 259 0.33% Itkar Atul Bapurav IND 234 0.30% Rajesh Madhukar Bangar IND 231 0.29% Adv. Suhas Tulshidas Kamble IND 194 0.25% Anand Ramchandra Kashid IND 143 0.18% Mahadev Eknath Kakade ABHM 90 0.11% Babita Lakhan Kale IND 65 0.08% Jagannath Nivrutti Munde IND 62 0.08% Kazi Kamilauddin Ajimoddin Kazi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,92,613 eligible electors, of which 1,54,066 were male, 1,38,547 female and 11 voters of the third gender. A total of 581 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,894.

Barshi has an elector sex ratio of 912.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Gangadhar Sopal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5111 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.74% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sopal Dilip Gangadhar of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10209 votes which was 5.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 46.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 246. Barshi Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.39%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.96%, while it was 72.98 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.57%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 319 polling stations in 246. Barshi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 246. Barshi constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Barshi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barshi is: 18.1712 75.7816.

