Baruipur Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baruipur Paschim Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

140. Baruipur Paschim (Baruipur West) (बरूईपुर पासीम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baruipur Paschim is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,53,592 eligible electors, of which 1,25,744 were male, 1,27,826 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baruipur Paschim in 2021 is 1017.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,898 eligible electors, of which 1,08,053 were male, 1,04,841 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,548 eligible electors, of which 93,463 were male, 88,085 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baruipur Paschim in 2016 was 94. In 2011, there were 55.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Biman Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Safiuddin Khan of CPIM by a margin of 36,532 votes which was 20.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Biman Banerjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Kanak Kanti Paria of CPIM by a margin of 31,888 votes which was 20.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 140. Baruipur Paschim Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baruipur Paschim are: Ajit Baul (BSP), Debopam Chattopadhyaya(Babu) (BJP), Biman Banerjee (TMC), Md Lahek Ali (CPIM), Ananda Kundu (IND), Mukul Mondal (IND), Raneswar Das (IND), Sukumar Naskar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.77%, while it was 84.46% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 140. Baruipur Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 249. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

Extent:

140. Baruipur Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Baruipur (M) and 2. Dhapdhapi-I, Dhapdhapi-II, Hariharpur, Kalyanpur, Mallikpur, Madarat, Shankarpur-I, Shankarpur-II, Shikharbali-I and Shikharbali-II GPs of CDB Baruipur. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Baruipur Paschim is 89 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baruipur Paschim is: 22°20’00.2"N 88°26’27.6"E.

