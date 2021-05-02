Baruipur Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Baruipur Purba Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

137. Baruipur Purba (Baruipur East) (बरुईपुर पुरबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Baruipur Purba is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 49.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,045 eligible electors, of which 1,34,058 were male, 1,30,977 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Baruipur Purba in 2021 is 977.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,583 eligible electors, of which 1,14,799 were male, 1,14,799 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,023 eligible electors, of which 97,795 were male, 91,228 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baruipur Purba in 2016 was 49. In 2011, there were 32.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nirmal Chandra Mondal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sujoy Mistry of CPIM by a margin of 20,362 votes which was 10.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nirmal Chandra Mandal of TMC won in this seat defeating Bimal Mistry of CPIM by a margin of 18,479 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 137. Baruipur Purba Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baruipur Purba are: Chandan Mondal (BJP), Bivas Sardar (Vobo) (TMC), Sankar Deb Mondal (BSP), Swapan Naskar (CPIM), Joydev Naskar (SUCOIC), Chinmay Naskar (IND), Snehasis Saha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.3%, while it was 84.78% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 137. Baruipur Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

Extent:

137. Baruipur Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Bamangachhi, Chaltaberia, Dhosa Chandaneswar, Jangalia, Khakurdaha and Narayanitala GPs of CDB Jaynagar - I and 2. Begumpur, Belegachhi, Brindakhali, Champahati, Hardhah, Nabagram, Ramnagar-I, Ramnagar-II and South Garia GPs of CDB Baruipur. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Baruipur Purba is 207 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baruipur Purba is: 22°16’58.1"N 88°30’30.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Baruipur Purba results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here