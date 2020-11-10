Baruraj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Baruraj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Baruraj (बरूराज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Baruraj is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,77,066 eligible electors, of which 1,49,011 were male, 1,27,795 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,58,458 eligible electors, of which 1,39,898 were male, 1,18,559 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,587 eligible electors, of which 1,09,144 were male, 95,443 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Baruraj in 2015 was 373. In 2010, there were 280.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Nand Kumar Rai of RJD won in this seat by defeating Arun Kumar Singh of BJP by a margin of 4,909 votes which was 3.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 43.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Brij Kishor Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating Nand Kumar Rai of JDU by a margin of 14,317 votes which was 12.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 37.98% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 96. Baruraj Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Baruraj are: Anunay Sinha (INC), Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP), Madan Chaudhary (RLSP), Ajay Paswan (PPID), Deepak Tiwari (RJSBP), Nanhak Sah (SUCI), Prakash Kumar (RJJP), Monalisa (PP), Rakesh Kumar (HSAP), Ranu Nilam Shankar (JAPL), Vijay Kumar (BSLP), Vinod Kumar (SSJP), Sanjeet Kumar (RJVP), Sakindar Ram (APOI), Mithu Kumar (IND), Rajesh Rai (IND), Rameshwar Sah Teli (IND), Vijay Thakur (IND), Shankar Prasad (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.93%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.36%, while it was 55.06% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 96. Baruraj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 246. In 2010 there were 221 polling stations.

Extent:

96. Baruraj constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Community Development Block Motipur; Gram Panchayats Chochahin Chhapra and Saraiya of Paroo Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Baruraj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Baruraj is 314.19 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Baruraj is: 26°14'49.2"N 85°06'16.6"E.

