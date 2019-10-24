Barwala Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बरवाला): Jogi Ram Sihag of JJP Wins

Barwala (बरवाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hisar district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.78% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.89%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,72,792 eligible electors, of which 92,814 were male, 79,976 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 605 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,58,459 eligible electors, of which 85,126 were male, 73,333 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 605 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,26,513.

Barwala has an elector sex ratio of 861.68.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Ved Narang of INLD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10261 votes which was 8.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 27.74% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ram Niwas Ghorela of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 9396 votes which was 9.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.77% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 51. Barwala Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.42%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.48%, while it was 74.63 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 173 polling stations in 51. Barwala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 141.

Extent: 51. Barwala constituency comprises of the following areas of Hisar district of Haryana: PCs Talwandi Rana, mirzapur I and II, Dhansu I and II, Kharkhari, Bahbalpur and Juglan of Hisar KC, Ward Nos. 13 and 14 in Hisar (Municipal Council), KC Satrod, PCs Jeora, Kheri Barki, Sarsod, Rajli I and II and Bugana of Balak KC, PCs Barwala I to VI of Barwala KC and Barwala (Municipal Committee) of Hisar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Barwala is: 29.1746 75.8321.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Barwala results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.