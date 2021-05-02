Basanti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Basanti Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

128. Basanti (बसंती), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Basanti is part of 19. Joynagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,618 eligible electors, of which 1,32,718 were male, 1,27,888 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basanti in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,25,157 eligible electors, of which 1,16,340 were male, 1,08,801 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,806 eligible electors, of which 95,074 were male, 87,732 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basanti in 2016 was 42. In 2011, there were 24.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Gobinda Chandra Naskar of TMC won in this seat by defeating Subhas Naskar of RSP by a margin of 16,607 votes which was 9.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subhas Naskar of RSP won in this seat defeating Arnab Ray of INC by a margin of 6,235 votes which was 4.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RSP had a vote share of 49.07% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 128. Basanti Assembly segment of Joynagar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Joynagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Basanti are: Ramesh Majhi (BJP), Shyamal Mondal (TMC), Subhas Naskar (RVNSP), Nimai Chandra Mondal (SUCOIC), Debabrata Mondal (IND), Biswajit Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.98%, while it was 81.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 367 polling stations in 128. Basanti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

128. Basanti constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Amjhara, Basanti, Bharatgarh, Fool Malancha, Jharkhali, Jyotishpur, Kanthalberia, Nafarganj, Ramchandrakhali, Uttar Mokamberia, Charabidya GPs of CDB Basanti and 2. Atharobanki GP of CDB Canning - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Basanti is 532 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Basanti is: 22°09’31.3"N 88°42’04.7"E.

