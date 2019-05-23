Basar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Basar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Togo Basar NPEP -- -- Gokar Basar INC -- -- Marpin Basar BJP -- -- Gojen Gadi

29. Basar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 17,264 voters of which 8,602 are male and 8,662 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Basar, recorded a voter turnout of 73.26%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.06% and in 2009, 82.02% of Basar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gojen Gadi of INC won in this seat defeating PPA's candidate by a margin of 1,799 votes which was 14.09% of the total votes polled. Gojen Gadi polled a total of 12,766 (60.86%) votes.INC's Gojen Gadi won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 3121 (22.51%) votes. Gojen Gadi polled 13,864 which was 60.86% of the total votes polled.Basar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: बासर (Hindi), বাসার (Bangla), பசர் (Tamil), and బాసర్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)