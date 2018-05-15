GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Basavakalyan Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Narayanrao Wins

Live election result of 47 Basavakalyan constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Basavakalyan MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:13 PM IST
Basavakalyan Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate B Narayanrao Wins
Live election result of 47 Basavakalyan constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Basavakalyan MLA.
Basavakalyan (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bidar district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bidar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,21,073 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,16,825 are male, 1,04,232 female and 15 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 89.22 and the approximate literacy rate is 69%
Live Status INC B. Narayanrao Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6142542.27%B. Narayanrao
BJP4415330.38%Mallikarjun S/O Sidramappa Khuba
JD(S)3141421.62%P.G.R. Sindhia
AAP17471.20%Deepak Malgar
NOTA14100.97%Nota
IND8400.58%Shrimanthrao Arjunrao
NCP7830.54%Ram S/O Indrajeet
AIMEP7490.52%Purushotam
BMP6550.45%Ajinkya Mulay
IND4900.34%Chandrakanth Gyanoba Rane
IND4430.30%Babu Pasha Moinoddin
BBKD4410.30%Anil Gurunath
IND4180.29%Vijay Kumar
IND3580.25%C. Narayan

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 15,893 votes (12.6%) securing 29.72% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 63.78%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 7,938 votes (7.42%) registering 36.49% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 64.56%.

Check the table below for Basavakalyan live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

