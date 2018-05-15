GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Basavana Bagevadi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress Candidate Shivanand Patil Wins

Live election result of 28 Basavana Bagevadi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Basavana Bagevadi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
Basavana Bagevadi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,96,571 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,01,345 are male, 95,026 female and 18 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 93.6 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Live Status INC Shivanand Patil Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC5864739.79%Shivanand Patil
JD(S)5546137.63%Somanagouda(Appugouda) B Patil(Managuli)
BJP2550117.30%Sangaraj Desai
IND30082.04%Yallappa Basappa Gundakarjagi
NOTA16841.14%Nota
IND12520.85%Laximbai W/O Shivanand G Patil
JSP(K)9040.61%Alur Ninganna Mallappa
IND4920.33%Bhagyashri Shivanand Patil
SWJI4550.31%Kenganal Mallikarjun Bhimappa

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,676 votes (15.52%) securing 44.42% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.18%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,887 votes (13.33%) registering 46.53% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.19%.

Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.

