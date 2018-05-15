GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Basavanagudi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Ravi Subramanya. L.A. Won

Live election result of 170 Basavanagudi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Basavanagudi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:11 PM IST
Basavanagudi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore South Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,38,617 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,22,455 are male, 1,16,135 female and 24 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 94.84 and the approximate literacy rate is 92%
Live Status BJP Ravi Subramanya. L.A. Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7601858.46%Ravi Subramanya. L.A.
JD(S)3800929.23%K. Bagegowda
INC117679.05%Boregowda.M.
NOTA18561.43%Nota
AAP4530.35%Sitaram Gundappa
RPI(A)3280.25%Kenchaiah.S.
IND2560.20%Sharanu M.
PPOI2330.18%Dr. Banu Prakash .A.S.
IND2030.16%Vishala Eshwar
AIMEP1870.14%J. Venkatesh
IND1490.11%Madhuranath.A.S.
IND1210.09%Vedi.B
KNDP1200.09%B.K.Prakash(Gym)
JD(U)1190.09%D.M. Bhattad
BPKP1160.09%H.M. Rama
IND1080.08%Padmanabhan.M.N.

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 19,713 votes (19.02%) securing 42.33% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52.33%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 13,200 votes (13.7%) registering 52.21% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 52.8%.

Check the table below for Basavanagudi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin.)

