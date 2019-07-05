'Basaveshwara's Verses Don't Create Jobs': Siddaramaiah Takes Swipe at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
2-min read

'Basaveshwara's Verses Don't Create Jobs': Siddaramaiah Takes Swipe at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech

During her budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, said the government recognizes and follows the teachings of Lord Basveshwara, in particular the principles of Kayaka and Dasoha (sacrament).

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
'Basaveshwara's Verses Don't Create Jobs': Siddaramaiah Takes Swipe at Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech
File photo of former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Jobs don't get created just by references to Basaveshwara's "work is worship" verses, the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka said Friday, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman often mentioned the 12th century social reformer in her budget speech.

While Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he had great expectations from Sitharaman's maiden budget, but was left disappointed, state coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah took a dig at references to Basaveshwara, saying the FM should note jobs will not be created just by doing so.

"By tricks one may win elections, but jobs don't get created, Minister!"

"Budget in a nutshell- Everything under the sun, but nothing to catch it," Siddaramaiah said.

During her budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, said the government recognizes and follows the teachings of Lord Basveshwara, in particular the principles of Kayaka and Dasoha (sacrament).

Kumaraswamy,now on a tour in the U.S.,said in a series of tweets that "though creation of FPOs and strengthening e-NAM and promoting traditional industries are welcome moves, more morale boosting programmes were desirable for the farming sector.

He said the budget has given a big blow to the states economy by reducing GST state share.

"For Karnataka, it will be cut down by around Rs 1600 crore. The cess hike on fuel will also reduce scope for states to levy cess. Moreover fuel price hike will hit everyone directly and indirectly as well.

"I expected more from Smt.@nsitharaman who represents Karnataka, for railways, especially suburban railways, but very disappointed as no projects/aid were announced. In the Indian Context budget is not a mere statement of intent, he said in a tweet.

Siddaramaiah said both issues of farmers of the country being in distress, without rains and fair price for produce and of unemployment among youth have been "completely neglected" in the budget.

Alleging that the Centre was deaf towards farmers' loan waiver demand, he said the previous Congress government led by him and the current dispensation supported by his party in the state has implemented such waiver and questioned the Modi governments 'silence' on doubling farmers income in 5 years.

He also hit out at the hike in tax on petrol and diesel, saying it would impact common man as prices of various commodities and freight charges would also increase.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the budget has no coherent plan to fix the "broken economy."

"#Budget2019 has no significant initiatives on agriculture, farmers, tackling drought, infrastructure, water, railways, jobs, etc.

No respite for middle class tax payers. There is no coherent plan to fix the broken economy, leave alone making it a 5 trillion dollar one," he tweeted.

State BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa termed the budget as development oriented and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman for it.

The most striking feature of the budget was the decision to take up various structural and financial changes in the economy to boost infrastructure, investment and other facilities without burdening the people, he said.

Yeddyurappa also expressed happiness about the budget being inspired by Basavanna, who in the 12th century itself had propagated the Kayaka and dashoa philosophy, "which is nothing but a equality based society or prime minister's slogan of Sabka Saath Sab Ka Vishwas."

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that owes allegiance to Basavewshwara is a dominat community in Karnataka and is considered a strong vote bank of BJP.

