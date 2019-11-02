Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Based on What Was Agreed on': Sanjay Raut Once Again Demands Maharashtra CM Post for Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut, who is the executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, has been the most vocal among Sena leaders in pressing his party's claim on the top post.

Updated:November 2, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Raut
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that his party's demand for Maharashtra chief minister's post was valid, and the basis for power-sharing

with the BJP must be the pre-poll agreement and not the number of seats won.

Raut, executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, has been the most vocal among Sena leaders in pressing his party's claim on the top post. The political impasse in the state continues after Assembly election results were announced on October 24, with the victorious allies BJP and Shiv Sena bickering.

"Government has to be formed as per what was agreed on (between the BJP and Shiv Sena before the polls) and not on the basis of which is the single largest party," Raut told a news channel.

His party has won 56 seats, against the BJP's tally of 105 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. "Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had resolved to

make a Shiv Sainik (a Sena member) chief minister, and the time for that has come now," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Shiv Sena has moved beyond portfolios in the state and at the Central level, or additional Legislative Council berths (as bargaining chips). We are talking about the chief minister's post," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram