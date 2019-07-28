Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Baseless': HD Kumaraswamy Rubbishes Talks of JD(S) Extending Support to BJP

The former Karnataka Chief Minister's comment came hours after Janata Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda indicated that some of the party's lawmakers 'are of the opinion that' they 'should support the BJP from outside'.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Baseless': HD Kumaraswamy Rubbishes Talks of JD(S) Extending Support to BJP
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy during the Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)
Loading...

HD Kumaraswamy, who earlier this week lost the Chief Minister's seat after losing in a trust vote, on Saturday termed baseless reports which suggested that a section of his party was in favour of supporting the BJP.

His comment came hours after Janata Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda indicated that some of the party's lawmakers "are of the opinion that" they "should support the BJP from outside".

Kumaraswamy in a tweet contested the statement. "I have gone through the baseless report about (JDS) developing relationship with BJP. Our party MLAs and workers should not give ear to such rumours. We will build the party by serving the people. Our pro-people struggle is continuous," he wrote in Kannada.

His father, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, also downplayed the comment saying that his party would play the role of a "constructive" opposition. "As a regional party, we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all. If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," HD Deve Gowda said.

According to GT Devegowda, Kumaraswamy will take the final call on the party's future course of actions.

A raft of resignations by rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition had brought down the Kumaraswamy government that went onto lose the vote of confidence on Tuesday and put the BJP on the saddle.

On Friday, BJP's BS Yediyurappa staked claim to form the government following which he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is now slated to move a motion of confidence in the assembly on Monday (July 29).

A tryst between the BJP and the JD(S) is not an unlikely event by any means as the two parties had formed a coalition government in 2006 with Kumaraswamy as chief minister and Yediyurappa as his deputy, under a power-sharing formula of 20 months each.

That government had collapsed as the JD(S) did not transfer power to BJP, paving the way for the saffron party to win elections in 2008.

(With PTI inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram