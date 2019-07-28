'Baseless': HD Kumaraswamy Rubbishes Talks of JD(S) Extending Support to BJP

HD Kumaraswamy, who earlier this week lost the Chief Minister's seat after losing in a trust vote, on Saturday termed baseless reports which suggested that a section of his party was in favour of supporting the BJP.

His comment came hours after Janata Dal (Secular) leader GT Devegowda indicated that some of the party's lawmakers "are of the opinion that" they "should support the BJP from outside".

Kumaraswamy in a tweet contested the statement. "I have gone through the baseless report about (JDS) developing relationship with BJP. Our party MLAs and workers should not give ear to such rumours. We will build the party by serving the people. Our pro-people struggle is continuous," he wrote in Kannada.

His father, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, also downplayed the comment saying that his party would play the role of a "constructive" opposition. "As a regional party, we will oppose where we have to oppose. That's all. If you (Yediyurappa) do something good for the state, we will welcome it," HD Deve Gowda said.

According to GT Devegowda, Kumaraswamy will take the final call on the party's future course of actions.

A raft of resignations by rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition had brought down the Kumaraswamy government that went onto lose the vote of confidence on Tuesday and put the BJP on the saddle.

On Friday, BJP's BS Yediyurappa staked claim to form the government following which he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He is now slated to move a motion of confidence in the assembly on Monday (July 29).

A tryst between the BJP and the JD(S) is not an unlikely event by any means as the two parties had formed a coalition government in 2006 with Kumaraswamy as chief minister and Yediyurappa as his deputy, under a power-sharing formula of 20 months each.

That government had collapsed as the JD(S) did not transfer power to BJP, paving the way for the saffron party to win elections in 2008.

(With PTI inputs)