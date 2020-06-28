POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Basement Covid-19 Facility in Surat Floods, Congress Attacks Gujarat Govt

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health), Dr Ashish Naik, confirmed there were 65 coronavirus positive patients at the COVID facility set up in the multi-level parking of SMIMER Hospital.

  • PTI Surat
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Share this:

The basement of a civic hospital in Gujarat's Surat being used as a COVID-19 facility was flooded after water from an underground tank overflowed

causing hardships to 65 patients, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night and was set right soon after, he added.

However, videos of the flooded facility went viral on social media some time later.

Surat Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Health), Dr Ashish Naik, confirmed there were 65 coronavirus positive patients at the COVID facility set up in the multi-level parking of SMIMER Hospital.

"Water from an underground tank overflowed and flooded the basement briefly. The water was flushed out and the issue resolved within half an hour," Naik said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Amit Chavda shared the video and attacked the Vijay Rupani government over what he claimed was the "fake Gujarat model".

Chavda also questioned state Health Minister Nitin Patel over preparations to contain the outbreak.

"See the condition of ward for patients of #Covid_19 in #BJP-ruled Surat Municipal Corporation hospital in @narendramodi's #Fake_Gujarat_model. @vijayrupanibjp @Nitinbhai_Patel please tell us, was this your preparation to defeat #Covid_19?" he tweeted along with a 30-second video.

Surat has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases recently, with the district reporting its highest single-day tally of 184 cases on Saturday, of which 174 were in Surat civic limits.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading