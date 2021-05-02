Basirhat Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Basirhat Dakshin Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

124. Basirhat Dakshin (Basirhat South) (बसीरहत दक्षिणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh. Basirhat Dakshin is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.46%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,75,495 eligible electors, of which 1,39,032 were male, 1,36,456 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basirhat Dakshin in 2021 is 981.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,807 eligible electors, of which 1,27,526 were male, 1,22,278 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,440 eligible electors, of which 1,10,390 were male, 1,03,051 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basirhat Dakshin in 2016 was 571. In 2011, there were 438.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dipendu Biswas (Mithu) of TMC won in this seat by defeating Samik Bhattacharya of BJP by a margin of 24,058 votes which was 11.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 40.66% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Narayan Mukherjee of CPIM won in this seat defeating Narayan Goswami of TMC by a margin of 12,400 votes which was 6.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 35.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 124. Basirhat Dakshin Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Basirhat Dakshin are: Amit Majumdar (INC), Tarak Nath Ghosh (BJP), Debashis Sarkar (BSP), Dr Saptarshi Banerjee (TMC), Ajay Kumar Bain (SUCOIC), Aktar Rasul Bachhu (JDP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.81%, while it was 87.33% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 385 polling stations in 124. Basirhat Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 285. In 2011 there were 262 polling stations.

EXTENT:

124. Basirhat Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Basirhat (M), 2. CDB Basirhat-I and 3. Taki (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Basirhat Dakshin is 142 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Basirhat Dakshin is: 22°38’11.4"N 88°53’48.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Basirhat Dakshin results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here