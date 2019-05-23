Basirhat Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Basirhat Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Sayantan Basu CPI -- -- Pallab Sengupta SUCI -- -- Jay Kumar Bain BNRP -- -- Mamul Hasan Mallik IND -- -- Mizanoor Rahaman AILP -- -- Md. Tabarok Hossain Molla AITC -- -- Nusrat Jahan Ruhi INC -- -- Quazi Abdur Rahim IND -- -- Abdul Hannan Sardar IND -- -- Amiya Sarkar IND -- -- Parimal Mistri IND -- -- Subhasis Kumar Bhowmik NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Abul Kashem Dhali

18. Basirhat is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.54%. The estimated literacy level of Basirhat is 75.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Idris Ali of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,09,659 votes which was 8.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, S K Nurul Islam of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 60,383 votes which was 5.82% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 46.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.47% and in 2009, the constituency registered 86.62% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Basirhat was: Idris Ali (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,77,768 men, 7,12,812 women and 16 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Basirhat is: 22.6685 88.8697Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बशीरहाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); বসিরহাট, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); बशीरहाट, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); બશિરહાટ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); பசிர்ஹத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బసీరహాట్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಬಸಿರ್ಹಾಥ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ബസീർഹട്ട്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).