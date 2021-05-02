Basirhat Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Basirhat Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

125. Basirhat Uttar (Basirhat North) (बसीरहाट उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Basirhat Uttar is part of 18. Basirhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,67,724 eligible electors, of which 1,37,367 were male, 1,30,352 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basirhat Uttar in 2021 is 949.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,38,670 eligible electors, of which 1,24,101 were male, 1,14,566 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,135 eligible electors, of which 1,02,290 were male, 90,845 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basirhat Uttar in 2016 was 322. In 2011, there were 213.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rafikul Islam Mondal of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A.T.M. Abdullah (Rony) of TMC by a margin of 492 votes which was 0.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.74% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mostafa Bin Quasem of CPIM won in this seat defeating Sardar Amjad Ali of TMC by a margin of 3,943 votes which was 2.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 45.19% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 125. Basirhat Uttar Assembly segment of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Basirhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Basirhat Uttar are: Narayan Chandra Mondal (BJP), Rafikul Islam Mondal (TMC), Md Baijid Amin (RSMP), Md Kased Ali Sardar (IND), Taslima Khatun (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.83%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.66%, while it was 86.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 378 polling stations in 125. Basirhat Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 239 polling stations.

EXTENT:

125. Basirhat Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Amlani, Bhebia, MakhalGachha, Murarisha GPs of CDB Hasnabad and 2. CDB Bashirhat -II. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Basirhat Uttar is 211 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Basirhat Uttar is: 22°37’11.3"N 88°48’22.3"E.

