Basmath Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बसमत, Vasmath, Vasmat): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Basmath (बसमत, Vasmath, Vasmat) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Basmath (बसमत, Vasmath, Vasmat) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
92. Basmath ( ( Vasmath, Vasmat) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Hingoli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.17%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,92,240 eligible electors, of which 1,52,125 were male, 1,40,114 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 239 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,63,398 eligible electors, of which 1,38,988 were male, 1,24,410 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 239 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,37,126.
Basmath has an elector sex ratio of 921.05.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mundada Jaiprakash Shankarlal of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 5556 votes which was 2.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 31.82% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Dandegaonkar Jaiprakash Raosaheb of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 2844 votes which was 1.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.62% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 92. Basmath Assembly segment of Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency. Hingoli Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.03%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.19%, while it was 75.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.16%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 322 polling stations in 92. Basmath constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.
Extent: 92. Basmath constituency comprises of the following areas of Hingoli district of Maharashtra: Basmath Tehsil, Aundha (Nagnath) Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Jawlabajar and Salna.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Basmath is: 19.3917 77.0954.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Basmath results.
