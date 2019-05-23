Bastar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bastar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ASKP Mangalaram Karma SHS Suresh Kawasi NOTA Nota APOI Paneesh Prasad Nag CPI Ramu Ram Mourya INC Deepak Baij BJP Baidu Ram Kashyap BSP Aaytu Ram Mandavi

10. Bastar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 70.32%. The estimated literacy level of Bastar is 48.56%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh Kashyap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,24,359 votes which was 16.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.11% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Baliram Kashyap of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,00,262 votes which was 17.75% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 44.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.34% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bastar was: Dinesh Kashyap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,32,842 men, 6,65,241 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bastar is: 19.3984 81.4907Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बस्तर, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); বস্তার, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); बस्तर, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); બસ્તર, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); பஸ்தார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); బస్తర్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ಬಸ್ತರ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ബസ്തർ, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam)