Basti Sadar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Basti Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arbabul Haq (ASPKR), Alok Ranjan Verma (BSP), Dayaram Chaudhary (BJP), Devendra Kumar Srivastava (INC), Pradeep Kumar (BJMP), Ramesh Kumar Singh (AAP), Ram Prasad (JKP), Mahendra Nath Yadav (SP), Babita (IND), Ambrish Dev Gupta (Sonu) (BMAP), Gyan Prakash Tripathi (AJPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.66%, which is -1.76% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dayaram Chaudhary of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Basti Sadar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.310 Basti Sadar (बस्ती सदर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. Basti Sadar is part of Basti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.22%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,46,206 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,43,383 were male and 2,02,804 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Basti Sadar in 2019 was: 833 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,36,882 eligible electors, of which 1,88,151 were male,1,59,609 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,10,944 eligible electors, of which 1,66,820 were male, 1,44,124 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Basti Sadar in 2017 was 157. In 2012, there were 110 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dayaram Chaudhary of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahendra Nath Yadav of SP by a margin of 42,594 which was 20.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.86% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jeetendra Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Abhishek Pal of INC by a margin of 19,003 votes which was 10.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 29.25% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 310 Basti Sadar Assembly segment of the 61. Basti Lok Sabha constituency. Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi of BJP won the Basti Parliament seat defeating Ram Prasad Chaudhary of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Basti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Basti Sadar are: Arbabul Haq (ASPKR), Alok Ranjan Verma (BSP), Dayaram Chaudhary (BJP), Devendra Kumar Srivastava (INC), Pradeep Kumar (BJMP), Ramesh Kumar Singh (AAP), Ram Prasad (JKP), Mahendra Nath Yadav (SP), Babita (IND), Ambrish Dev Gupta (Sonu) (BMAP), Gyan Prakash Tripathi (AJPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.66%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.42%, while it was 58.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Basti Sadar went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.310 Basti Sadar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 369. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.310 Basti Sadar comprises of the following areas of Basti district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Sadar, 2 Munderawa, 7 Sanughat and Basti Municipal Board of 3 Basti Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Basti Sadar constituency, which are: Rudhauli, Khalilabad, Mahadewa, Kaptanganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Basti Sadar is approximately 275 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Basti Sadar is: 26°47’56.4"N 82°44’54.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Basti Sadar results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.