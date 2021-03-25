Batadroba Candidate List: Key Contests in Batadroba Assembly Constituency of Assam

Batadroba Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Batadroba seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Angoorlata Deka of BJP won from this seat beating Gautam Bora of INC by a margin of 5,885 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gautam Bora of INC won from this this constituency defeating Matiur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 131 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Batadroba Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Batadroba constituency are: Angoorlata Deka of BJP, Sibamoni Bora of CONG, Arup Kumar Saikia of AJP