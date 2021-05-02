Batadroba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Batadroba Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

84. Batadroba (बतद्रोबा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Batadroba is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,977 eligible electors, of which 84,493 were male, 81,475 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Batadroba in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,40,284 eligible electors, of which 73,250 were male, 67,034 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,30,883 eligible electors, of which 67,206 were male, 63,677 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Batadroba in 2016 was 491. In 2011, there were 417.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Angoorlata Deka of BJP won in this seat by defeating Gautam Bora of INC by a margin of 5,885 votes which was 4.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.61% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gautam Bora of INC won in this seat defeating Matiur Rahman of AIUDF by a margin of 131 votes which was 0.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 84. Batadroba Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Batadroba are: Angoorlata Deka (BJP), Sibamoni Bora (INC), Anupam Baruah (JDU), Fakar Uddin (AJM), Musleha Begum (RUC), Prafulla Rajkhowa (IND), Matiur Rahman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.84%, while it was 78.42% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 84. Batadroba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 167. In 2011 there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

84. Batadroba constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Dhing thana (excluding Dhing mouzah;) Hatichong Mouza in Nowgong thana in Nowgong sub-division; and Silpukhuri Mouza in Mikirbheta thana in Marigaon sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Batadroba is 154 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Batadroba is: 26°23’20.8"N 92°33’24.5"E.

