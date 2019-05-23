English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bathinda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Bahtinda): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bathinda MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Bathinda MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Bathinda is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Bathinda is 65.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,395 votes which was 1.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 43.60% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 29 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,20,948 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 50.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.52% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bathinda was: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,13,119 men, 7,12,156 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bathinda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bathinda is: 30.2081 74.9485
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भटिंडा, पंजाब (Hindi); ভান্তিন্ডা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); भटिंडा, पंजाब (Marathi); ભટિંડા, પંજાબ (Gujarati); பதிந்தா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); భటిండా, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಭಟಿಂದಾ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ബതിൻഡ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,20,948 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 50.45% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.
Bathinda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Veerpal Kaur
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Prof.Lakhbir Singh
IND
--
--
Ranveer Singh Rana
IND
--
--
Bhola Singh Sahota
IND
--
--
Manjit Kaur
AAAP
--
--
Prof.Baljinder Kaur
SUCI
--
--
Swarn Singh Dhaliwal
PLP
--
--
Gurmeet Singh Insa
BMP
--
--
Dr.Jagsir Singh Mrar
SAD(A)
--
--
Gursewak Singh
PEP
--
--
Sukhpal Singh Khaira
HSS
--
--
Sukhchain Singh Bhargav
IND
--
--
Nahar Singh
IND
--
--
Teja Singh
SAKP
--
--
Bhupinder Singh Bhainda Waring
IND
--
--
Amrik Singh
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Bhagwant Singh Samaon
SCP(I)
--
--
Baljinder Kumar Sangila
BLSD
--
--
Rtd. Subedar Major Jagdev Singh Raipur
IND
--
--
Sandeep Kumar
IND
--
--
Surjeet Singh
SAD
--
--
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
IND
--
--
Gurmail Singh
IND
--
--
Gurcharan Singh
IND
--
--
Kartar Singh
IND
--
--
Harpal Singh
INC
--
--
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 78.52% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bathinda was: Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,13,119 men, 7,12,156 women and 14 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bathinda Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Bathinda is: 30.2081 74.9485
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: भटिंडा, पंजाब (Hindi); ভান্তিন্ডা, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); भटिंडा, पंजाब (Marathi); ભટિંડા, પંજાબ (Gujarati); பதிந்தா, பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); భటిండా, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಭಟಿಂದಾ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ബതിൻഡ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results