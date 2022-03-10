Bathinda Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(IND), Amit Rattan (AAP), Surjit Singh (CPI), Harvinder Singh Gill (INC), Savera Singh (PLC), Chamkaur Singh (IND), Jeeta Ram (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.24%, which is -3.74% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rupinder Kaur Ruby of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bathinda Rural results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.93 Bathinda Rural (Bhatinda Rural) (बठिंडा ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Bathinda Rural is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.57% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 158082 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 74,286 were male and 83,795 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bathinda Rural in 2022 is: 1,128 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,54,149 eligible electors, of which 84,724 were male,70,389 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,147 eligible electors, of which 75,941 were male, 62,206 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bathinda Rural in 2017 was 944. In 2012, there were 657 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Rupinder Kaur Ruby of AAP won in this seat defeating Er Amit Rattan Kotfatta of SAD by a margin of 10,778 which was 8.48% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 40.58% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Darshan Singh Kotfatta of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Makhan Singh of INC by a margin of 5,308 votes which was 4.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 41.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 93 Bathinda Rural Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Bathinda Rural are: Parkash Singh Bhatti (SAD), Jagsir Singh (IND), Amit Rattan (AAP), Surjit Singh (CPI), Harvinder Singh Gill (INC), Savera Singh (PLC), Chamkaur Singh (IND), Jeeta Ram (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.24%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.98%, while it was 79.65% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bathinda Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.93 Bathinda Rural Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 160. In 2012, there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.93 Bathinda Rural comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: Panchayats Balluana, Bahiman Diwana, Burj Mehma, Chughe Khurd, Deon, Virk Kalan of Balluana KC; KCs Bathinda, Ghudda, Sangat Kalan, Bhisiana (Census Town), Sangat (Municipal Council) and Kot Fatta (Municipal Council) of Bathinda Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bathinda Rural constituency, which are: Bathinda Urban, Bhucho Mandi, Maur, Talwandi Sabo, Lambi, Gidderbaha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sirsa district of Haryana.

The total area covered by Bathinda Rural is approximately 702 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bathinda Rural is: 30°07’36.8"N 74°47’44.9"E.

