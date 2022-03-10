Bathinda Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bathinda Urban seat in Punjab. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Sarup Chand Singla (SAD), Jagroop Singh Gill (AAP), Manpreet Singh Badal (INC), Raj Kumar (BJP), Sunil Kumar (ASPKR), Wazir Singh (BJMP), Harmilap Singh Grewal (IND), Chand Singh (IND), Jaswant Singh (IND), Parveen Hiteshi (IND), Raj Kumar (IND), Ram Kishan (IND), Resham Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.89%, which is -3.89% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Manpreet Singh Badal of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.92 Bathinda Urban (Bhatinda Urban) (बठिंडा अर्बन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Bathinda district of Punjab. Bathinda Urban is part of Bathinda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 229525 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,09,521 were male and 1,19,995 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bathinda Urban in 2022 is: 1,096 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,114 eligible electors, of which 1,08,438 were male,97,148 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,804 eligible electors, of which 97,270 were male, 86,534 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bathinda Urban in 2017 was 408. In 2012, there were 329 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Manpreet Singh Badal of INC won in this seat defeating Deepak Bansal of AAP by a margin of 18,480 which was 12.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 42.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sarup Chand Singla of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Harminder Singh Jassi of INC by a margin of 6,645 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 46.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SAD got the most number of votes in the 92 Bathinda Urban Assembly segment of the 11. Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal of SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat defeating Amrinder Singh Raja Warring of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Bathinda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.78%, while it was 74.02% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bathinda Urban went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.92 Bathinda Urban Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 202. In 2012, there were 196 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.92 Bathinda Urban comprises of the following areas of Bathinda district of Punjab: Bathinda (Municipal Council) of Bathinda Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Bathinda Urban constituency, which are: Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bathinda Urban is approximately 89 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bathinda Urban is: 30°12’51.1"N 74°56’09.2"E.

