Bathnaha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bathnaha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bathnaha (बथनाहा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Sitamarhi district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Sitamarhi. Bathnaha is part of 5. Sitamarhi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.05%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,98,593 eligible electors, of which 1,57,358 were male, 1,40,785 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,76,599 eligible electors, of which 1,45,486 were male, 1,31,092 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,163 eligible electors, of which 1,24,865 were male, 1,10,298 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bathnaha in 2015 was 523. In 2010, there were 406.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dinkar Ram of BJP won in this seat by defeating Surendra Ram of INC by a margin of 20,166 votes which was 13.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Dinkar Ram of BJP won in this seat defeating Lalita Devi of LJP by a margin of 13,292 votes which was 11.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.02% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 24. Bathnaha Assembly segment of Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Sitamarhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bathnaha are: Anil Kumar (BJP), Chandrika Paswan (RLSP), Sanjay Ram (INC), Kunkun Manjhi (PPID), Ravi Ranjan Paswan (JNP), Rajesh Paswan (RJSBP), Vijay Paswan (KPOI), Shankar Kumar Paswan (RJLPS), Shiv Mangal Paswan (BMP), Anita Devi (IND), Kumar Purushottam (IND), Ramphl Sada (IND), Lalu Das (IND), Vijay Kumar Baitha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.2%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.06%, while it was 47.51% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 24. Bathnaha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 263. In 2010 there were 243 polling stations.

Extent:

24. Bathnaha constituency comprises of the following areas of Sitamarhi district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Majorganj and Bathnaha; Gram Panchayats Bagha, Khap Khopraha, Marpa, Kanhauli, Kachor, Bhutahi, Madhesra, Ghurghura Hanuman Nagar and Bishanpur Gonahi of Sonbarsha Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Sitamarhi.

Bathnaha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Bathnaha is 342.67 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bathnaha is: 26°42'54.0"N 85°30'24.1"E.

