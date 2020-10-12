Battle of Doctors in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi as after BJP, Congress Fields Physician from Jogi's Bastion

The Congress on Monday announced that it will field Dr Krishan Kumar Dhruw, a government physician, to contest from the Marwahi bypoll in Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also announced a surgeon, Gambhir Singh, as its candidate from the seat. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC), meanwhile, has not named a candidate from the seat that was vacated after Ajit Jogi died. His son, Amit Jogi, is expected to contest from the constituency.

Dr Krishan Kumar Dhruw has served as the Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Marwahi for 20 years and has been active in the area. Several local leaders and the Sarpach Federation were against pitting Dhruw as the Congress' candidate from the seat. The party high command, however, have a go-ahead to the selection.

The road to victory is full of bumps for Dhruw as a number of local party leaders have already protested at the district's party office against the selection. The doctor who is a native of Balodabazaar, has been called outsider. Those upset with him have also threatened to field a common candidate on behalf of panchayat representatives.

Meanwhile, BJP camp is not sitting comfortable either. Ahead of the candidate's announcement, former MLA and son of late BJP union minister Dilip Singh Judeo shot off a letter to party state head Vishnudev Sai, urging him to contest Marwahi bypoll in the wider interest of the party. Saying that the Kanwar community has an equal population share as Gond in Marwahi, Sai, a prominent Kanwar leader, should field himself in the bypoll.

The JCC is desperate to keep the seat to preserve the political legacy of Ajit Jogi, while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a known detractor of the Jogis, is not leaving any stone unturned to make them taste defeat in the election.

Fearing that the old caste row which has dogged the Jogis for years, the JCC is yet to announce its candidate for the bypoll. A Gond community candidate is preferred on this seat as around 40% of the electorate is from this community in this ST-reserved constituency.

The Congress also announced its candidates for Gujarat bypolls. Shantilal Sanghani has been fielded from Abdasa, Jayanti Lal Patel from Morbi, Suresh M Kotadiya from Dhari, Mohanbhai Solanki from Gadhada and Kirti Singh Jadeja from Karjan.

The bypolls in Gujarat were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls for four seats in the state in June.