Battle Successful, Says Awhad After Recovering from Covid-19

File photo of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad (PTI)

File photo of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad (PTI)

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had gone in quarantine as a precautionary measure on April 13 after some of the police personnel providing him security tested positive.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday said he had been discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

"My ongoing battle with Corona has finally succeeded and I am going home safely. I wish your love and blessings continue to be with me. I have been advised of complete rest for next one month. I can not meet any party workers or people outside my family. I will be back with more energy to serve people," Awhad tweeted.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had gone in quarantine as a precautionary measure on April 13 after some of the police personnel providing him security tested positive. On April 21, he got himself admitted in a private hospital and tested positive for the virus a few days later.

