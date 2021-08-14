Battleground Tripura Getting Ready for Khela Hobe Between TMC and BJP

Though officially Khela Hobe Diwas will be celebrated on August 16 by TMC, Tripura has started Khela Hobe today itself with BJP and TMC engaging in a war of words.

Footballer and TMC MP Prasun Banerjee started it with one shot in the ball and said: “If we give more shots, more BJP will be ousted in Tripura. They will lose by 2,000 goals."

Minister Bratyo Basu said: “This soil has seen several Khela. We assure you that this soil will play it out with the bhumiputra of this place. Tripurate Khela Hobe.”

Member of Parliament Arpita Ghos said, while playing, “Tripura people will take TMC with them and will play against BJP.”

When Bengal and Gujarat are preparing for Khela Hobe, Tripura started it off as the actual Kurukshetra where BJP and TMC are at war. TMC, therefore, planned to roll out Khela Hobe first from Tripura.

It all started with the house arrest of IPAC members. Then Abhishek Banerjee was attacked and then the youth were at the receiving end.

BJP’s Subrata Chakraborty said: “We see conspiracy in Khela Hobe divas. They have come here to do political tourism."

Tripura will be on focus on Monday. as BJP too has planned ashirbad yatra on August 16. Both sides will have their show of strengths.

Meanwhile, BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said: “They are breaking doors and arresting people. What is this? What is happening in Bengal and what type of game is this?”

