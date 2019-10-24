Bawal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बावल): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Bawal (बावल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rewari district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,11,284 eligible electors, of which 1,12,427 were male, 98,857 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,371 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bawal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 32617 51.73% Dr. Banwari Lal LEADING INC 16239 25.75% Dr. M.l. Ranga JJP 10309 16.35% Shyam Sunder Sabharwal BSP 1438 2.28% Machhander Rai INLD 1344 2.13% Sampat Ram Dahanwal NOTA 317 0.50% Nota SWAI 179 0.28% Sanjay Kumar IND 177 0.28% Shashi Devi AAP 142 0.23% Rekha Dahiya LKSK(P) 113 0.18% Lekh Ram PPI(D) 91 0.14% Dr. Attar Singh Dahiya IND 91 0.14% Rakesh Kumar Katiwal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,88,276 eligible electors, of which 99,601 were male, 88,675 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 3,371 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,65,046.

Bawal has an elector sex ratio of 879.3.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Banwari Lal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 37391 votes which was 27.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.86% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rameshwar Dayal of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 22001 votes which was 20.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 53.22% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 72. Bawal Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.79%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.14%, while it was 66.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.35%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 257 polling stations in 72. Bawal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 214.

Extent: 72. Bawal constituency comprises of the following areas of Rewari district of Haryana: PCs Bharawas, Husainpur, Karnawas, Kamalpur, Bolni and Dhamlawas of Rewari KC, KC Khori, PCs Nandrampur Bas, Bhatsana, Jarthal and Raliawas of Dharuhera KC of Rewari Tehsil and Bawal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bawal is: 28.1231 76.5546.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Bawal results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.