Bawani Khera Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बवानी खेड़ा): Bishamber Singh of BJP Leads

Bawani Khera (बवानी खेड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhiwani district of Haryana and is part of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,94,299 eligible electors, of which 1,04,876 were male, 89,423 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,076 service voters had also registered to vote.

Bawani Khera Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 10138 34.39% Ramkishan Fauji LEADING BJP 8395 28.48% Bishamber Singh JJP 8063 27.35% Ram Singh Vaid RJP 838 2.84% Vikas BSP 699 2.37% Banarsi Dass INLD 326 1.11% Dharam Devi BSP(S) 237 0.80% Ramtilak AAP 207 0.70% Savita Nanda CPM 157 0.53% Ram Mehar Singh IND 93 0.32% Bir Singh IND 86 0.29% Suresh Kumar Divyang NOTA 54 0.18% Nota SHP 52 0.18% Jitender Singh BKP(J) 42 0.14% Suraj Bhatoliya BMKP 30 0.10% Sandeep Kataria IND 26 0.09% Ratanlal RMEP 23 0.08% Vinod Kumar IND 13 0.04% Surya Parkash

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,80,443 eligible electors, of which 97,653 were male, 82,790 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 4,076 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,52,436.

Bawani Khera has an elector sex ratio of 852.65.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bishamber Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 2559 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.49% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ram Kishan Fouji So Dharampal of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6273 votes which was 6.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 59. Bawani Khera Assembly segment of Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. Hisar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 19 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 77.71%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 78.3%, while it was 68.51 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 232 polling stations in 59. Bawani Khera constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 208.

Extent: 59. Bawani Khera constituency comprises of the following areas of Bhiwani district of Haryana: PCs Kharak Khurd-I and II, Kelanga-I and II of Bamla KC, KCs Chang and mundhal Khurd of Bhiwani Tehsil and Bawani Khera Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Bawani Khera is: 28.9239 76.1031.

