'Be a Real PM': Congress Nominates Modi, Piyush Goyal for 'Unfollow Trolls Challenge'
In a music video put together by the Congress, a group of women have sung their own version of the Beatles’ Let it be. They are seen urging Modi to 'Be a real PM' and asking him to unfollow trolls.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PIB Photo)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched an “Unfollow Trolls Challenge” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfollow people who abuse, harass and give threats to others on social media.
Radhika Khera, national media coordinator of the Congress, nominated Modi and Union minister Piyush Goyal for the challenge and called upon them to unfollow trolls.
“Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Social Media Day,” the Congress said on its official Twitter account.
In the music video, a group of women have sung their own version of The Beatles’ Let it be. They are seen urging Modi to “Be a real PM” and asking him to unfollow trolls.
June 30 is observed as Social Media Day after a multi-platform media and entertainment company Mashable started it as a way to recognise and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.
This #SocialMediaDay lets all Social Media Users take a pledge to keep the virtual world clean & abuse free!— Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) 30 June 2018
Start by nominating 2 people to unfollow abusive trolls.
I nominate @narendramodi ji & @PiyushGoyal ji to unfollow their abusive trolls.#UnfollowTrollsChallenge
Tired of online trolls, the women (and a few men) of the Congress social media team have put together a video making a collective plea to the Prime Minister @narendramodi this Social Media Day. Do watch 😀 #PrimeMinisterUnfollowTrolls pic.twitter.com/w7P7DPOIIN— Congress (@INCIndia) 30 June 2018
