'Be Careful in The Future': EC Warns Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over 'Modi ji ki Sena' Remark
Naqvi's comments at a rally on April 3 came a day after the Election Commission had issued a show cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a similar statement.
Mewat: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affair Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi addresses the Progress Panchayat programme at Bichhor village in Mewat district of Haryana on Thursday on September 2, 2016. PTI Photo
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued notice to Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and warned him against using references to security forces during his political campaign.
“The Commission… warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to Defence Forces for political propaganda and to be careful in the future,” read the notice.
The notice was issued over Naqvi’s comments referring to the Indian Army as “Modi ji ki sena” (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s army). The remarks were made at a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on April 3.
“Our missiles, our defence personnel annihilated the terrorists after storming their bastions. This is not an ordinary feat. Ab dikkat yeh hui ki Congress party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party sab chillaane lage ki yeh jo Modi ji ne ghus ghus kar, Modiji ki sena ne ghus ghus kar ke aatankwaadiyo ko tabaah kiyaa, uskaa saboot to dikhaa do’ (But the problem is that the Congress, the SP and the BSP started demanding proof of the attack carried out by ‘Modi ji ki sena’),” he was caught saying on camera.
Two days later, Naqvi was issued a show cause notice by the Rampur District Election Officer for having violated the model code of conduct.
Naqvi’s remarks came a day after the EC had issued a notice to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a similar statement, asking him to desist from referring to the armed forces for propaganda purposes.
Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues, he had said that what was “impossible” for the Congress, SP and BSP had become possible under the BJP rule.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate they aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," Adityanath had said while campaigning for Ghaziabad MP and Union minister VK Singh.
