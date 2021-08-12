Be Co-warrior Not a Boss: TMC Tells Congress After Opt-out from Oppn March to Parl

The Opposition marched up to Parliament today headed by Rahul Gandhi. But the TMC members of Parliament were not seen in today’s rally in Delhi.

When asked about it, senior MP Saugata Roy said: “If somebody thinks we will participate in any programme that is not possible. They have to tell us we will discuss with our leader then decide. We shall take each case on a merit basis. Our intention is that we are working for the opposition unity. Our leader has come and already met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

This is not the first time that TMC either skipped or avoided an opposition meeting called by Rahul Gandhi.

Like what happened last Friday in Jantar Mantar, TMC leaders reached there much ahead of the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi. When this was asked, TMC leaders said: “Our programme for today to visit farmers at Jantar Mantar was fixed on Tuesday. So we went as scheduled today, Friday."

When asked about their united fight against the Modi-Shah combine, the TMC leaders said: “We are friends but we can be ahead of you."

Political analysts say that the TMC will be instrumental in maintaining and building up an opposition unity but the Congress will have to understand that they will not be present everywhere in the name of Congress.

Saugata Roy also said that in Bengal TMC defeated BJP themselves. The Congress is definitely required in opposition unity but they cannot call the shots. They are welcome as co-warriors but everything cannot go in their direction.

Even today, TMC stood by Congress on the Tweet issue but TMC maintaining proper distance also which politically is very significant.

